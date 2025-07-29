'Baby Do Die Do' poster: See Huma Qureshi's assassin avatar

Huma Qureshi celebrated her birthday on Monday, and her brother-producer Saqib Saleem unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Baby Do Die Do. Now, Bollywood Hungama has revealed the movie's first poster featuring Qureshi standing at a railway station, soaked in blood, and in an all black get up. Interestingly, there might also be a Badlapur connection.

Teaser details 'Hitman' v/s 'Hitwoman' The short teaser introduced Qureshi as Baby Karmarkar, India's first female assassin. Qureshi is seen on a train where someone refers to her as a "female hitman." They are quickly corrected, noting it's "hitwoman," which gives us an insight into her character. The film also stars Sikandar Kher. It is produced by Qureshi and Saleem under their banner, Saleem Siblings. The neo-noir comedy marks the debut project of the production house.

Film details Dark comedy mixes satire with emotional chaos The film is a dark comedy that mixes satire with emotional chaos. Qureshi plays a character who is both relatable and outrageous. The movie promises to showcase her talent in unconventional storytelling and complex roles. The one-minute teaser, released on her birthday, focuses solely on Qureshi's character as the "1st desi female assassin." It ends with the words "Badi story, badi screen pe, coming soon, baby!"