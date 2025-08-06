Matthew Perry's alleged drug dealer to stand trial next month
What's the story
Jasveen Sangha, the woman accused of selling the fatal dose of ketamine to F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor Matthew Perry, is set to go to trial next month. The trial is scheduled to commence on September 23, following a ruling by a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday. Sangha is the only defendant facing trial in connection with Perry's death after four others reached plea deals with prosecutors, as per Sky News.
Charges
Sangha has pleaded not guilty
Sangha, 42, is facing five counts of ketamine distribution, including one count of distribution resulting in the death of Perry. She has pleaded not guilty and has been in federal custody since her arrest last year. Her trial was initially set to start on August 19 but has now been postponed for the fourth time since her April 2024 indictment after both sides agreed it should be moved.
Legal proceedings
Defense team requested additional time to review evidence
Sangha's defense team requested additional time to review the extensive evidence provided by the prosecution and to complete their own investigation. The judge granted this request, leading to further delays in the trial. Sangha was a key target in the investigation into Perry's death, alongside Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who pleaded guilty to ketamine distribution last month. Perry was found dead at his home in October 2023, at the age of 54.