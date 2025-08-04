Shane Black's best buddy comedies, ranked by wit and chaos

If there's one filmmaker who has a unique take on the buddy comedy, it has to be Shane Black. His films are often about mismatched pairs who find themselves in the most hilarious, action-packed situations. With his knack for witty dialogues and engaging plots, Black has given us some of the most memorable movies, which have become staples in the genre. Here are five such buddy comedies by Black.

Dynamic pairing 'Lethal Weapon' - A classic duo We all remember how Lethal Weapon is one of Black's most iconic works. How can we forget the unlikely partnership between a veteran detective and a reckless cop? The film blended action with humor as the duo found themselves in dangerous situations, and in the process, developed an unexpected friendship. The movie set the tone for future buddy cop films, showing how opposites attract!

Unexpected teamwork 'The Last Boy Scout' - Unlikely allies In The Last Boy Scout, Black pairs a disgraced private investigator with a former football player to crack a murder case. The film is packed with witty dialogue and high-octane action sequences, demonstrating how two people with nothing in common can work together so well. Their journey is both hilarious and thrilling, making it one of the best buddy comedies.

Intriguing plot 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' - Mystery meets comedy If you want a blend of mystery and comedy, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is a perfect choice with its lead characters: a thief posing as an actor and a private detective. From the world of Hollywood, the film has its share of clever twists and turns that keep you hooked. The lead's chemistry elevates the comedy, making it another gem of Shane Black's.

Vintage appeal 'The Nice Guys' - Retro vibes with humor Set in 1970s Los Angeles, The Nice Guys follows two mismatched investigators as they unravel a conspiracy involving missing persons cases. The film's retro setting adds to its charm and comedic elements, while keeping you guessing through its plotline. With superb performances from its leads, this movie is a prime example of how well-written characters add to the storytelling in buddy comedies.