The five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between hosts England and India concluded with a 2-2 draw. India beat England in the 5th and final Test at The Oval to restore parity. Nonetheless, the thrilling series was dominated by several impactful batting performances. It recorded a staggering 7,100-plus runs and over 20 individual tons. Have a look at the most individual hundreds in a bilateral Test series.

Tons Joint-most tons in a series As mentioned, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy saw over 20 individual centuries from both sides (21). As per ESPNcricinfo, as many as 32 players played the five-match series. This is the joint-most tally of centuries in a Test series with 1955 West Indies-Australia series. This series also recorded 21 tons. Notably, 34 players from Australia and West Indies featured in the series.

Information Only other series with 20 tons As per ESPNcricinfo, only one other Test series has registered 20 tons. The 2003/04 West Indies-South Africa series, which had exactly 20 hundreds, saw a total of 29 players take part.

Information India score 12 tons As per ESPNcricinfo, India struck 12 tons in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the most for them in a Test series. They surpassed the 1978/79 West Indies series that witnessed India score 11 tons.