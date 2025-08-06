LOADING...
Most individual hundreds in a bilateral Test series
The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy saw 21 individual centuries from both sides

By Parth Dhall
Aug 06, 2025
10:37 am
The five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between hosts England and India concluded with a 2-2 draw. India beat England in the 5th and final Test at The Oval to restore parity. Nonetheless, the thrilling series was dominated by several impactful batting performances. It recorded a staggering 7,100-plus runs and over 20 individual tons. Have a look at the most individual hundreds in a bilateral Test series.

Joint-most tons in a series

As mentioned, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy saw over 20 individual centuries from both sides (21). As per ESPNcricinfo, as many as 32 players played the five-match series. This is the joint-most tally of centuries in a Test series with 1955 West Indies-Australia series. This series also recorded 21 tons. Notably, 34 players from Australia and West Indies featured in the series.

Only other series with 20 tons

As per ESPNcricinfo, only one other Test series has registered 20 tons. The 2003/04 West Indies-South Africa series, which had exactly 20 hundreds, saw a total of 29 players take part.

India score 12 tons 

As per ESPNcricinfo, India struck 12 tons in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the most for them in a Test series. They surpassed the 1978/79 West Indies series that witnessed India score 11 tons.

Record numbers from series

As per Cricbuzz, the latest England-India Test series saw batters score a total of 7,187 runs. These are the second-most aggregate runs in a Test series. The tally is only behind that of the 1993 Ashes (England vs Australia: 7,221 runs). According to ESPNcricinfo, India recorded 3,809 of those runs across five matches, the second-most recorded by a team in a Test series.