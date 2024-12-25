Summarize Simplifying... In short An Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed near Aktau airport in Kazakhstan, with early reports indicating at least 25 survivors.

The aircraft had made an emergency landing before the crash, and survivors were rushed to a nearby hospital, some in intensive care.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, with technical issues being a possible factor. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashed

Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, 25 survive

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:08 pm Dec 25, 202402:08 pm

What's the story An Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. The Embraer 190 aircraft was on its way from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya. It had 62 passengers and five crew members on board. The plane was diverted as it was foggy in Grozny, Russian news agencies reported.

Crash details

Crash site near Aktau airport, investigation underway

The crash took place around three kilometers from the Aktau airport, Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation, with technical issues being a possible factor. Early reports suggest at least 25 passengers survived the incident. The Kazakh transport ministry confirmed the crash on Telegram, saying, "A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau."

Rescue efforts

Emergency response and survivor treatment

Social media visuals showed the plane crashing and turning into a fireball. Emergency responders were seen at the crash site trying to rescue survivors. Kazakhstan's emergency services doused the fire at the crash site and survivors have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The health ministry said 14 survivors were taken to a regional hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.

Airline statement

Azerbaijan Airlines confirms emergency landing before crash

Azerbaijan Airlines confirmed that the aircraft made an emergency landing before crashing. The airline is working with authorities to clarify information about casualties. Further details are awaited as investigations continue into this tragic event. This incident comes just days after another deadly plane crash in Brazil on Sunday, where 10 people died after a small aircraft crashed into a town popular with tourists.