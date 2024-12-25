Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, 25 survive
An Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. The Embraer 190 aircraft was on its way from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya. It had 62 passengers and five crew members on board. The plane was diverted as it was foggy in Grozny, Russian news agencies reported.
Crash site near Aktau airport, investigation underway
The crash took place around three kilometers from the Aktau airport, Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation, with technical issues being a possible factor. Early reports suggest at least 25 passengers survived the incident. The Kazakh transport ministry confirmed the crash on Telegram, saying, "A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau."
Emergency response and survivor treatment
Social media visuals showed the plane crashing and turning into a fireball. Emergency responders were seen at the crash site trying to rescue survivors. Kazakhstan's emergency services doused the fire at the crash site and survivors have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The health ministry said 14 survivors were taken to a regional hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.
Azerbaijan Airlines confirms emergency landing before crash
Azerbaijan Airlines confirmed that the aircraft made an emergency landing before crashing. The airline is working with authorities to clarify information about casualties. Further details are awaited as investigations continue into this tragic event. This incident comes just days after another deadly plane crash in Brazil on Sunday, where 10 people died after a small aircraft crashed into a town popular with tourists.