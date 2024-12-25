Summarize Simplifying... In short Amid escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, the US has urged the country to protect all faiths.

The advocacy group, HinduACTion, has reported ongoing brutal attacks, while Bangladesh's interim government seeks the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India.

Despite strained relations, India, the US, and the UN continue to engage with Bangladesh on issues of stability, development, and human rights protection.

'Protect...all faiths...': US tells Bangladesh amid Hindu attacks

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:04 am Dec 25, 202411:04 am

What's the story The United States has urged Bangladesh to ensure the protection of human rights for all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs. The appeal was made by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during a phone call with Muhammad Yunus, the interim government chief of Bangladesh. The White House confirmed that both leaders expressed their commitment to protecting human rights for all people.

Continued backing

US reiterates support for Bangladesh amid violence

The call came amid rising violence against minority Hindus and their places of worship in Bangladesh. The unrest has continued since Sheikh Hasina's government fell. Sullivan thanked Yunus for his leadership during these difficult times and reiterated US support for a stable and democratic Bangladesh, offering continued assistance in tackling the challenges faced by the country.

Violence escalation

Advocacy group reports brutal attacks on Hindus

HinduACTion, an advocacy group, has also reported continued brutal attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. The group's executive director, Utsav Chakrabarti, slammed Yunus for not reining in his allies in Jamaat-e-Islami who are reportedly perpetrating these violent acts. Chakrabarti emphasized the need for safe autonomous zones for Hindus, Buddhists and Christians in Bangladesh.

Extradition request

Bangladesh seeks extradition of former PM

Amid this crisis, Bangladesh's interim government has sent a diplomatic note to India. They are requesting the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for judicial proceedings over past protests. However, Yunus's spokesperson did not mention human rights protection in their statement on the call with Sullivan but spoke of discussions on mutual interests and progress in economic and political reforms.

Diplomatic tensions

India-US relations with Bangladesh strained

India-US relations with Bangladesh have been strained since Yunus took office, with concerns over minority targeting. Despite these tensions, both countries continue to engage diplomatically on various issues affecting Bangladesh's stability and development. The United Nations has also asked Dhaka to ensure the protection of the human rights of all Bangladeshi citizens, irrespective of religion.