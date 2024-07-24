In short Simplifying... In short Abhishek Bachchan was recently spotted driving rumored couple Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in a luxury car.

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan drives rumored couple Suhana-Agastya in luxe car!

What's the story Suhana Khan is currently the talk of the town, not just for her exciting upcoming projects but also for her rumored relationship with her co-star from The Archies. Recently, she was spotted in Mumbai with Agastya Nanda, who is speculated to be her boyfriend. The duo was accompanied by Nanda's uncle-actor Abhishek Bachchan and his sister, Navya Naveli Nanda. A video by a paparazzo captured the group braving the rain as they exited a building.

Fashion choices

Stars' casual attire for a rainy Mumbai outing

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter opted for a floral dress and heels for this seemingly casual outing, while Naveli Nanda chose a pink shirt, denim, and slip-on. Meanwhile, Nanda sported a black T-shirt, denim and sneakers. Bachchan was seen in a black sweatshirt, trousers, and white shoes. The group's casual attire was captured in the shared video as they navigated through the rain to their car.

Bollywood debut

Khan and Nanda's debut in Zoya Akhtar's OTT film

This wasn't the first time Nanda and Khan were seen together. Just last month, the rumored couple was spotted enjoying a party in London, further fueling relationship speculation. Notably, Khan and Nanda made their Bollywood debut together in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies. The teen musical comedy is a live-action adaptation of the 1960s animated cartoon The Archie Show. The film also starred Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.

Future films

Meanwhile, a look at upcoming projects of Khan, Nanda, Bachchan

Khan is preparing for her big-screen debut alongside her father in the upcoming (tentatively titled) film The King. According to reports, Bachchan will join SRK and Khan in The King. Apart from the Sujoy Ghosh directorial, Junior Bachchan has other projects lined up, including Housefull 5. Meanwhile, Nanda is gearing up for his big-screen debut in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis—a biopic of 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal. It is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.