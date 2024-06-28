In brief Simplifying... In brief Mithun Chakraborty's presence on the set of 'Om Shanti Om' was so impactful that even Shah Rukh Khan felt overshadowed.

His popularity led to a frenzy among the crew, who handed their phones to Shah Rukh to take their pictures with Mithun.

The film's song 'Deewangi Deewangi' boasted cameos from 31 Bollywood stars, including Dharmendra, Salman Khan, and Kajol, among others. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mithun Chakraborty stole the show on 'OSO' sets

Mithun Chakraborty caused 'stampede' on 'OSO' sets, reveals Farah Khan

By Isha Sharma 09:49 am Jun 28, 202409:49 am

What's the story The iconic Hindi film set of Om Shanti Om was thrown into a frenzy with the unexpected arrival of actor Mithun Chakraborty. Director Farah Khan recalled the scene as a "stampede" during her interaction on Radio Nasha, stating, "People went crazy for Mithun da, and even I couldn't believe it." Despite the presence of other A-list stars, it was Chakraborty who stole the limelight. This happened during the shooting of the song, Deewangi Deewangi.

Star overlooked

Shah Rukh Khan sidelined amid Chakraborty's popularity

Chakraborty's popularity on the set was so overwhelming that even Shah Rukh Khan, who headlined the movie, found himself sidelined. Farah explained, "Mithun da also came after a long time, so light boys and everybody came on the set." "I think he was the president of some association and had done a lot for workers. They were literally giving their phones to Shah Rukh to click their photos with Mithun da."

Star-studded song

'Deewangi Deewangi' features cameos by 31 Bollywood actors

The song, composed by Vishal-Shekhar with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, featured cameos from 31 actors in the Hindi film industry. The list of stars included Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Dino Morea, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Govinda, Malaika Arora, Kajol, and Juhi Chawla, among many others. Elsewhere in the film, actors like Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar made cameo appearances.