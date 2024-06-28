Mithun Chakraborty caused 'stampede' on 'OSO' sets, reveals Farah Khan
The iconic Hindi film set of Om Shanti Om was thrown into a frenzy with the unexpected arrival of actor Mithun Chakraborty. Director Farah Khan recalled the scene as a "stampede" during her interaction on Radio Nasha, stating, "People went crazy for Mithun da, and even I couldn't believe it." Despite the presence of other A-list stars, it was Chakraborty who stole the limelight. This happened during the shooting of the song, Deewangi Deewangi.
Shah Rukh Khan sidelined amid Chakraborty's popularity
Chakraborty's popularity on the set was so overwhelming that even Shah Rukh Khan, who headlined the movie, found himself sidelined. Farah explained, "Mithun da also came after a long time, so light boys and everybody came on the set." "I think he was the president of some association and had done a lot for workers. They were literally giving their phones to Shah Rukh to click their photos with Mithun da."
'Deewangi Deewangi' features cameos by 31 Bollywood actors
The song, composed by Vishal-Shekhar with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, featured cameos from 31 actors in the Hindi film industry. The list of stars included Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Dino Morea, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Govinda, Malaika Arora, Kajol, and Juhi Chawla, among many others. Elsewhere in the film, actors like Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar made cameo appearances.