After 'Daaku Maharaaj' success, Hindi, Tamil versions releasing this Friday
What's the story
Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest Telugu release, Daaku Maharaaj, has taken a solid start at the box office, grossing around ₹22.5cr on its first day (Sunday, January 12).
Although the Tamil and Hindi versions of the film faced technical delays initially, director Bobby Kolli and his team are now gearing up for their release.
Filmmaker Naga Vamsi announced at a press conference that they will release the other language versions on Friday, January 17.
Celebratory gathering
'Daaku Maharaaj' celebrated for box office success
The team of Daaku Maharaaj recently threw a bash to celebrate the film's success. Balakrishna, along with actor Vishwak Sen and other Tollywood stars, attended the event.
At the celebration, Balakrishna told the crowd, "My success is your success. My success is the film industry's success."
Sen shared the event on social media posting a video from the gathering on Instagram.
Box office triumph
'Daaku Maharaaj' outperformed Balakrishna's previous releases
Daaku Maharaaj has been praised for its high occupancy rates, peaking at 74.61% during evening shows.
Early reports indicate that the film has surpassed his previous releases like Bhagavanth Kesari, making it one of Balakrishna's top openers.
The film narrates the story of a fearless character who rises to become a "king without a kingdom" and stars Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Srinath, and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles.