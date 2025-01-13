What's the story

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest Telugu release, Daaku Maharaaj, has taken a solid start at the box office, grossing around ₹22.5cr on its first day (Sunday, January 12).

Although the Tamil and Hindi versions of the film faced technical delays initially, director Bobby Kolli and his team are now gearing up for their release.

Filmmaker Naga Vamsi announced at a press conference that they will release the other language versions on Friday, January 17.