'Indian Idol' season 14: Theme, judges, premiere date
Entertainment
Indian Idol is back this October 18, and this time it's all about nostalgia meets new vibes.
The "Yaadon Ki Playlist" theme lets contestants recreate timeless classics with their own twist, celebrating India's musical roots.
Judges Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Badshah are set to guide the journey.
About the show and its legacy
Since 2004, Indian Idol has launched stars like Abhijeet Sawant and Neha Kakkar.
The show stands out for powerful performances and real stories that connect with viewers.
By blending old-school hits with fresh voices, Indian Idol keeps its spot as a favorite stage for new talent in India's music scene.