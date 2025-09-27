Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' to stream on Netflix after theatrical run

The much-anticipated action thriller, They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan , will make its digital debut on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. The film, directed by Sujeeth and released on September 25, 2025, reportedly bagged a Netflix deal across multiple languages. Although an official date has yet to be announced, the movie is expected to start streaming by late October 2025.

Multilingual release OTT deal marks a milestone for Kalyan The streaming rights of They Call Him OG were reportedly acquired for around ₹92 crore, making it the biggest digital deal of Kalyan's career. The agreement covers all major Indian languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring a wide reach for audiences across regions.

Film overview About 'They Call Him OG' They Call Him OG revolves around a crime boss who mysteriously disappears from the Mumbai underworld only to return a decade later to confront rival factions. Kalyan leads the film, while Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu debut as the antagonist. Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj also play pivotal roles in this high-octane drama backed by a lavish budget of around ₹250 crore.