Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' to stream on Netflix after theatrical run
What's the story
The much-anticipated action thriller, They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, will make its digital debut on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. The film, directed by Sujeeth and released on September 25, 2025, reportedly bagged a Netflix deal across multiple languages. Although an official date has yet to be announced, the movie is expected to start streaming by late October 2025.
Multilingual release
OTT deal marks a milestone for Kalyan
The streaming rights of They Call Him OG were reportedly acquired for around ₹92 crore, making it the biggest digital deal of Kalyan's career. The agreement covers all major Indian languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring a wide reach for audiences across regions.
Film overview
About 'They Call Him OG'
They Call Him OG revolves around a crime boss who mysteriously disappears from the Mumbai underworld only to return a decade later to confront rival factions. Kalyan leads the film, while Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu debut as the antagonist. Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj also play pivotal roles in this high-octane drama backed by a lavish budget of around ₹250 crore.
Box office success
Box office collection and other technical details
They Call Him OG opened to a spectacular response at the box office, grossing around ₹100 crore worldwide on its first day. This includes a net collection of ₹70 crore from India alone. The film's strong start underscored Kalyan's enduring popularity and set the tone for its successful theatrical run. The music for the film was composed by S Thaman and edited by Naveen Nooli.