Ministry of Tourism collaborates with Netflix to promote Indian destinations

The Ministry of Tourism (MoT) and OTT giant Netflix have announced a partnership to promote India's rich cultural heritage and diversity. The collaboration will see both entities working together to find ways in which travel destinations can be woven into Netflix's original storylines, thereby promoting tourism. Here's everything to know.

Statement MoT aims to highlight India's cultural richness through this partnership V Vidyavathi, Secretary of MoT, said in a statement, "This collaboration with Netflix reflects our shared commitment to showcasing India's cultural richness and diversity." The partnership will highlight the beauty of India through various films and series on Netflix. Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, said, "Through this partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, we're not just reaffirming our commitment, we're celebrating the very soul of India." 'Together we hope to create more opportunities for local talent."

Filming impact MoT's 1st partnership with a streaming platform in South Asia Netflix has reportedly shot in over 100 cities across 23 states in India, making it the international streaming platform with the largest filming footprint. This partnership with MoT is Netflix's first with a tourism governing body in South Asia. The company has previously teamed up with tourism boards and government agencies from countries like Korea, Thailand, France, Indonesia, Spain, Brazil, and Greece.