'Homebound': Director Neeraj Ghaywan requests viewers not to share spoilers
What's the story
Neeraj Ghaywan, the director of Homebound, has urged viewers to refrain from sharing spoilers about his film. The film, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was released on Friday. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions backed it, and it has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards. The film delves into caste and communal identity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director's request
'Just a gentle request...'
Ghaywan took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the positive response to Homebound. He also requested viewers not to share spoilers about the film's climax or post screengrabs from it on social media. His message read, "Deeply grateful for all the love and enthusiasm pouring in for Homebound." "Just a gentle request - please avoid sharing spoilers about the climax or posting screengrabs from the film in your posts and stories."
Film details
Story of 'Homebound'
Homebound follows two childhood friends, Chandan and Shoaib, from a small North Indian village who aspire to join the police force. Their dreams are disrupted during the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, leading them on a dangerous journey back to their village. The film is based on a true story reported by The New York Times and highlights themes of friendship and resilience amid the pandemic's migrant crisis. Per Sacnilk, it made ₹29L on Day 1. Read our review here.