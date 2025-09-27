'Baba was heartbroken': Rani on National Award snub for 'Black'

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji recently opened up about her journey in the film industry at the India Today Conclave 2025. During her session titled "Queen of Reinvention: National Award to Motherhood, Winning it All," she spoke about various topics, including her faith, patience, and her recent National Award win for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. She also reflected on losing the same honor for Black.

Emotional moment My father was disappointed: Mukerji on 'Black' National Award loss Mukerji opened up about her reaction to not winning a National Award for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film, Black. She said, "I gave my all in Black, and I was all 25 at that time when I did that film." "There was chatter that I would win, and when I didn't win, that's when my blinkers came on." "I've to be honest and tell you that my father was very disappointed."

Acceptance When things are meant to happen, they happen: Mukerji Mukerji added, "My baba was very heartbroken that I didn't win that year. So was Sanjay, who was the director of the film." "But, I guess when things are meant to happen, they happen. The way India and my fans cheered for me, it couldn't have been better than that."

Spiritual connection 'He made it happen': Mukerji remembers late father When asked if she felt her father's presence on the day of her National Award win, Mukerji said, "Absolutely. The day I received the news of my National Award, I was in the room where he had passed." "It was just too beautiful a moment because Dad was with me throughout the day, and it was as if he had made it happen," she recalled.

Career milestone On winning 1st National Award for 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' Mukerji also shared her thoughts on winning the National Award for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. She said, "I think the award means so much for my fans and well-wishers." "As you know, I am winning this for the first time. I have actually been like a horse with blinkers." "My single-minded focus has always been toward my craft, not to disappoint my audience."