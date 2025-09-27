Zubeen Garg's manager breaks silence after SIT raid

Siddhartha Sharma, the long-time manager of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg , has finally broken his silence following the recent Special Investigation Team (SIT) raid at his residence. In a statement on Facebook , Sharma clarified that most of Garg's 38,000 recorded tracks are owned by various production houses and music companies. He also revealed that in 2021, Garg had formed a limited liability partnership (LLP) to gain ownership over some of his later works.

Statement 'Zubeen lamented how he was shortchanged' Sharma wrote, "Almost all of Zubeen da's songs, even the biggest blockbusters, were done before I entered his life." "He often lamented how he was shortchanged, with producers and labels earning crores while he received only modest payments." "This can be verified with those companies directly." He added that Garg's LLP hasn't earned much.

Ownership details LLP has earned only a few thousand rupees monthly Sharma further revealed that Garg owned 60% of the LLP and he is committed to ensuring that Garg's family gets this share. "The LLP has generated only a few thousand rupees monthly so far. The entire amount remains in the company account, with no withdrawals." "Zubeen da owned 60% of the firm, and I consider it my duty to ensure that his family rightfully inherits this stake," he added.

Denial 'These rumors are baseless and deeply hurtful' Sharma also denied allegations of exploiting Garg's trust or finances. He said, "These rumors are baseless and deeply hurtful." "I have cooperated with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing his death and will continue to do so." He urged Garg's fans not to spread miscommunication, saying, "Let the investigation proceed without fear or prejudice." "We owe it to Zubeen da's memory to pursue truth with dignity."