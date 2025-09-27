Zubeen Garg's manager breaks silence after SIT raid
What's the story
Siddhartha Sharma, the long-time manager of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, has finally broken his silence following the recent Special Investigation Team (SIT) raid at his residence. In a statement on Facebook, Sharma clarified that most of Garg's 38,000 recorded tracks are owned by various production houses and music companies. He also revealed that in 2021, Garg had formed a limited liability partnership (LLP) to gain ownership over some of his later works.
Statement
'Zubeen lamented how he was shortchanged'
Sharma wrote, "Almost all of Zubeen da's songs, even the biggest blockbusters, were done before I entered his life." "He often lamented how he was shortchanged, with producers and labels earning crores while he received only modest payments." "This can be verified with those companies directly." He added that Garg's LLP hasn't earned much.
Ownership details
LLP has earned only a few thousand rupees monthly
Sharma further revealed that Garg owned 60% of the LLP and he is committed to ensuring that Garg's family gets this share. "The LLP has generated only a few thousand rupees monthly so far. The entire amount remains in the company account, with no withdrawals." "Zubeen da owned 60% of the firm, and I consider it my duty to ensure that his family rightfully inherits this stake," he added.
Denial
'These rumors are baseless and deeply hurtful'
Sharma also denied allegations of exploiting Garg's trust or finances. He said, "These rumors are baseless and deeply hurtful." "I have cooperated with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing his death and will continue to do so." He urged Garg's fans not to spread miscommunication, saying, "Let the investigation proceed without fear or prejudice." "We owe it to Zubeen da's memory to pursue truth with dignity."
Investigation
SIT raided Sharma's residence on Friday
The statement from Sharma comes after the SIT raided his residence in Guwahati's Datalpara area. A team of officials reportedly arrived at the premises in the morning and waited outside for almost two hours before starting their search. When they reached Sharma's apartment, they found it locked and had to break the lock to conduct their search in front of a magistrate. Garg unfortunately passed away on September 19 in Singapore after a tragic drowning incident.