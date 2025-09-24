Video of Zubeen Garg struggling to swim goes viral

A new video has surfaced on social media showing Assamese singer Zubeen Garg struggling to swim without a life jacket in Singapore . The video, reportedly from a cruise party in Singapore, has gone viral as fans mourn his untimely demise. In the clip, Garg can be seen gasping for breath and struggling to stay afloat while swimming toward a raft with friends.

Incident details Reports on his death Earlier reports stated that Garg initially jumped into the sea wearing a life jacket but returned shortly after to remove it, finding it uncomfortable. He then jumped back in without the jacket and suffered a fatal medical episode during the second swim. Meanwhile, the cause of death has been confirmed as drowning by Singapore authorities.

Investigation update Second post-mortem conducted The 52-year-old singer's death is still under investigation by Singapore authorities. A second post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday in Assam amid speculations of negligence or foul play. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that this decision was taken to avoid any political controversy surrounding Garg's death. "It (second postmortem) is not a demand from the public but from certain fringe elements, and we have decided to conduct it with his wife's consent," he said.