Zubeen Garg's funeral was among world's largest public gatherings

The streets of Guwahati were filled with grieving fans over the weekend, with people from all over Assam and beyond arriving to pay their last respects. The sheer number of attendees left the city in a state of shock, as daily life came to a standstill. The funeral procession was marked by emotional tributes as flowers, silent prayers, and soulful songs reverberated through the air.

Legacy and loss

Legacy of the 'King of Humming'

Garg, fondly known as the "King of Humming," was more than just a playback singer. He was a cultural ambassador who gave Assamese music its national identity. His sudden death in Singapore following a scuba diving accident sent shockwaves across the country. Despite immediate rescue efforts, Garg could not be saved, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to resonate through his music. He was 52.