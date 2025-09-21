Fans honor Zubeen Garg's wish, sing 'Mayabini' to pay tribute

The late singer Zubeen Garg had once said that he wanted people to sing his iconic song Mayabini after his death. The 52-year-old, who passed away on Friday in Singapore after suffering a seizure while swimming, had called the popular song his "fantasy." The 2001 song also features vocals by Kalpana Patowary. Fans have now honored his wish.

Song significance 'When I die, entire Assam has to sing this song' In an old video shared by Just Assam Things on Instagram, Garg had said, "Ei gaan tu mur fantasy hoy. Moy jetia morim, gutei Axom'r ei gan tu gaabo lagibo (This song is my fantasy. When I die, entire Assam has to sing this song)." In another clip shared by GPlus on Instagram, he had said, "Moy morile eitu gaan he bajibo kintu (When I die, this song should play). So this song is so important for you, for me."

Fan tribute Fans fulfill late singer's wish In a heartwarming tribute to the late singer, hundreds of fans gathered outside his Guwahati residence on Saturday and Sunday. Before his mortal remains were taken to Sarusajai Stadium for public homage, admirers paid their respects by singing the evergreen song. Videos shared online show groups of fans performing the song with heartfelt emotion, fulfilling Garg's final wish.

Twitter Post Assam pays tribute to Garg A voice that became the soul of Assam… 💔



Students of Gauhati University came together in song, their voices carrying the timeless “Mayabini” as a rare tribute to Zubeen Garg.



He may have left us, but his melodies will live on: forever inspiring, forever binding us in love and… pic.twitter.com/4hIOUFqxV9 — Gauhati University (@GauhatiUniv) September 19, 2025