'Madharaasi' OTT release: When and where to watch Entertainment Sep 21, 2025

If you missed it in theaters, Sivakarthikeyan's latest thriller Madharaasi is landing on Amazon Prime Video this October 3.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and also starring Vidyut Jammwal, the film first released in cinemas on September 5, 2025.

It's been getting attention for its gripping story about a gang running illegal smuggling operations in Tamil Nadu.