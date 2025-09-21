Next Article
'Madharaasi' OTT release: When and where to watch
Entertainment
If you missed it in theaters, Sivakarthikeyan's latest thriller Madharaasi is landing on Amazon Prime Video this October 3.
Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and also starring Vidyut Jammwal, the film first released in cinemas on September 5, 2025.
It's been getting attention for its gripping story about a gang running illegal smuggling operations in Tamil Nadu.
What's the story of 'Madharaasi'
Sivakarthikeyan plays Raghu, a character dealing with Fregoli delusion—a rare psychological condition.
The plot heats up when his girlfriend is kidnapped by a ruthless gang, pulling him into a world of gun smuggling and danger.
As Raghu takes matters into his own hands, the movie dives into themes of betrayal and intense conflict, keeping things tense and engaging throughout.