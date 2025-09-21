NewsBytes recommends: 'The Wedding Banquet'--humorous, heartwarming, and honest

Ahn's take on the story

Ahn's film reflects how acceptance of same-sex marriage has grown in the US—and in his own journey as a queer Korean-American.

Oscar-winner Youn Yuh-jung plays a grandmother wishing for "health and happiness," a role close to her heart; earlier this year, she shared that her son is gay.

Han Ki-chan stars as Min, her gay grandson, who says the movie explores "new forms of family" with humor and warmth—showing that families can look different but still be full of love.