NewsBytes recommends: 'The Wedding Banquet'--humorous, heartwarming, and honest
Director Andrew Ahn has just premiered his new take on "The Wedding Banquet" at this year's Busan International Film Festival.
Inspired by Ang Lee's 1993 classic, this version turns the story into a queer comedy about same-sex couples faking marriage, drawing from Ahn's own life.
He shared that Lee's original was "the first gay film I ever saw," and it inspired his journey as a filmmaker.
The film officially releases September 24.
Ahn's take on the story
Ahn's film reflects how acceptance of same-sex marriage has grown in the US—and in his own journey as a queer Korean-American.
Oscar-winner Youn Yuh-jung plays a grandmother wishing for "health and happiness," a role close to her heart; earlier this year, she shared that her son is gay.
Han Ki-chan stars as Min, her gay grandson, who says the movie explores "new forms of family" with humor and warmth—showing that families can look different but still be full of love.