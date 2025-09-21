Next Article
'Panchayat' renewed for Season 5, release window locked
Amazon Prime Video has greenlit Panchayat for a fifth season, just weeks after Season 4 dropped in June 2025.
Filming starts late this year, and while there's no exact release date yet, expect new episodes to arrive sometime between mid and late 2026.
Where to watch 'Panchayat' S05?
Season 5 will stream on Amazon Prime Video. There will also be an OTTplay Premium top-up option to make it even easier for fans to tune in.
Cast and plot details
Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav are all returning.
The story will pick up right where Season 4 left off—think Sachiv Ji and Rinki's budding relationship, Kranti Devi stepping in as village head, and big questions about Sachiv Ji's future in Phulera.