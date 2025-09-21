Mumbai: Disha Patani's security beefed up after Bareilly shooting incident

A week after a shocking shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Disha Patani 's ancestral home in Bareilly, the Mumbai Police have beefed up security at her residence. The move comes after Bareilly Police urged their counterparts in Mumbai to remain vigilant, reported India Today. The shooting occurred in the early hours of September 12 near Patani's Civil Lines home and was linked to her sister, Khushboo's comments on Hindu saint Aniruddhacharya Maharaj .

Attack details What we know about the shocking incident The incident saw multiple rounds, including aerial shots, being fired at around 4:30am. Fortunately, no one was injured. Soon after, a post, purportedly by the Goldy Brar gang, claimed responsibility and wrote, "The insult of our deities will not be tolerated. This was just a trailer." Notably, Khushboo had slammed Aniruddhacharya Maharaj for his comments on women in live-in relationships. However, many misunderstood it to be a criticism of Premanand Maharaj's views on youngsters having multiple relationships, generating controversy.

Investigation progress Two shooters involved in the attack killed in Ghaziabad A joint operation by Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), and Haryana STF led to the identification of two shooters involved in the Bareilly attack. On September 17, Ravindra alias Kallu and Arun, associated with the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, were killed in an encounter near Ghaziabad's Tronica City after a shootout. Four police officers sustained injuries during this encounter.