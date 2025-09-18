Gangsters involved in Disha Patani's home shooting gunned down

The Delhi Police Special Cell, in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Special Task Force (STF), gunned down two gangsters involved in a shooting incident outside actor Disha Patani 's Bareilly residence last week. The accused, identified as Ravinder from Rohtak and Arun from Sonepat, were part of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang. They were killed in an encounter at Ghaziabad's Tronica City on Wednesday evening, following a shootout in which more than a dozen rounds were fired.

Incident details What do we know about the case The incident took place around 3:30am on September 12 when two men on a motorcycle opened fire outside Patani's Bareilly residence. The assailants fled the scene immediately after the attack. A social media account associated with Brar's gang later claimed responsibility for the shooting. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath subsequently ordered strict action against the accused, leading to a manhunt by Delhi and UP police.

Investigation progress How police tracked the accused Police identified Ravinder through CCTV footage near Patani's residence. The UP STF then followed the suspects' movements across key routes in Bareilly and neighboring districts, using crime records from Delhi and Haryana along with technical surveillance. On Monday, a team led by ACP Dharmender Singh and SI Manjeet Singh confirmed that the duo had arrived in Ghaziabad. "It was around 4-5am that the teams found that the accused had finally reached Ghaziabad and were trying to escape."

Encounter details Both gangsters died during treatment The police located the duo in Ghaziabad by afternoon on Wednesday and laid a trap near Tronica City. At 7:20pm, they stopped their motorcycle and asked them to surrender. However, the gangsters allegedly opened fire, injuring a police officer and hitting a vehicle. In retaliation, the police shot back, critically injuring both accused who later died during treatment. Four police officers were also injured in the encounter.

Motive Gang had been planning to extort Patani for weeks The UP STF disclosed that the gang had been plotting for weeks to extort Patani and her family because of their "high-profile status." Haryana STF Superintendent of Police Waseem Akram confirmed their involvement in the September 12 shooting incident. He said, "When they were caught on a road near Tronica City, they started firing." "We have been told that Ravinder is wanted since December 2024 for the Fatehabad court firing."