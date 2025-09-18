Next Article
Jessie J announces comeback album after beating breast cancer
Entertainment
Jessie J is back with a new album, Don't Tease Me with a Good Time, dropping November 28. This marks her first album announcement since facing breast cancer earlier this year.
The album features tracks like No Secret and Believe in Magic, available now for pre-order on vinyl and CD.
Jessie returned to stage earlier this month
After sharing her breast cancer diagnosis in June—which meant canceling shows and undergoing a second surgery—Jessie made an emotional return to the stage at BBC Radio 2 In The Park on September 6.
It was extra special since her son Sky Safir got to see her perform live for the first time.
Grateful for her recovery, she told fans on Instagram, "I'm so grateful to be here."
Jessie also confirmed she'll be back on tour in the UK and Europe in April 2026.