Jessie J announces comeback album after beating breast cancer

Jessie returned to stage earlier this month

After sharing her breast cancer diagnosis in June—which meant canceling shows and undergoing a second surgery—Jessie made an emotional return to the stage at BBC Radio 2 In The Park on September 6.

It was extra special since her son Sky Safir got to see her perform live for the first time.

Grateful for her recovery, she told fans on Instagram, "I'm so grateful to be here."

Jessie also confirmed she'll be back on tour in the UK and Europe in April 2026.