Box office: 'Demon Slayer' earns ₹51cr+ in just 6 days

'Infinity Castle' is now a blockbuster in India

Most of the earnings came from the Japanese version, but Hindi and English dubs also brought in over ₹20cr combined.

"Infinity Castle" is set to overtake "Baaghi 4" and has already beaten Hollywood animated films like "Incredibles 2" at the Indian box office.

As the first part of the trilogy's finale based on Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, it keeps up the franchise's legacy with stunning animation and a gripping story—and globally, it's now the second-highest-grossing Japanese film ever.