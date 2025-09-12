Shooting outside Disha Patani's home; Goldy Brar gang claims responsibility

Bollywood actor Disha Patani 's Bareilly residence was shot at early on Friday morning, reported India Today. The incident comes in the wake of alleged insults to Hindu saints Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. The Goldy Brar gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it was a response to perceived disrespect toward their religion and deities. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Social media post 'She insulted our revered saints' A Facebook post from Rohit Godara's account named two individuals, Virendra Charan and Mahendra Saran. The post stated, "Brothers, today the firing that happened at Khushboo Patani/Disha Patani's (Bollywood actress) house... we got it done." "She insulted our revered saints (Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj). She tried to demean our Sanatan Dharma. The insult of our deities will not be tolerated. This was just a trailer." Notably, earlier in August, Khushboo had criticized Aniruddhacharya Maharaj for his "misogyny."

Threat issued 'Next time, if she or anyone else shows disrespect...' The post further threatened, "Next time, if she or anyone else shows disrespect toward our religion, then no one in their house will be left alive." "This message is not just for her but also for all the artists of the film industry and those associated with them. Whoever in the future commits such an insulting act against our religion and saints should be ready to face the consequences."

Investigation underway Police investigating the incident The post concluded, "To protect our religion, we are ready to go to any extent. We will never back down. For us, our religion and society are one, and protecting them is our first duty." The police have confirmed that they are investigating the incident and searching for those involved in the firing. They are also verifying the authenticity of the social media post.