Box office: 'Lokah' becomes 2nd-highest-grossing Malayalam film overseas

Lokah has pulled in over ₹199cr worldwide in just 16 days—₹102.87cr from India and ₹96.15cr overseas. It crossed the ₹100cr mark at home within 16 days. Its opening weekend alone brought in ₹10.1cr, and it's outperformed many past blockbusters.

More on the film

Besides its box office run, Lokah stands out for introducing a female superhero to Malayalam cinema—a first for the industry.

The film also dropped in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, helping it reach fans across India.

Producer Dulquer Salmaan has even promised to share profits with the creative team, which feels like a win for everyone involved.