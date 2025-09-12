Mark Ronson, Jimmy Fallon offer to help with Swift-Kelce wedding Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, a bunch of celebrities have jumped at the chance to be part of their big day.

Mark Ronson offered to DJ on The Tonight Show, Foreigner wanted to perform, and even Cake Boss Buddy Valastro volunteered to make their cake.

There were some funny moments too—Ronson joked about calling in Paul McCartney, while Jimmy Fallon playfully offered up his stand-up comedy skills.