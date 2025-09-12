Vijay gets 'Y' scale security for upcoming event
Thalapathy Vijay, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder, is heading to Tiruchi this Saturday for a meeting.
To keep things smooth and safe, police have rolled out a major security plan—Vijay gets "Y" scale protection with help from the Central Reserve Police Force.
He'll land by chartered flight from Chennai around 9:30am then travel by road to Marakkadai Junction for the event between 10:35am and 11:00am.
700+ police personnel will be stationed along route
More than 700 police personnel will be stationed along Vijay's route—including spots like Kottapattu, TVS Tollgate, Melapudur, and Gandhi Market arch—to keep an eye on things.
Security will also be tight at busy junctions like Head Post Office and Sanjeevi Nagar on the Chennai Bypass.
His convoy will pass through Thanjavur Road and Palpannai roundabout before heading toward Ariyalur, with extra checks at every crucial point.
The event itself is set for Marakkadai Junction.