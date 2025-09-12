'Bigg Boss 19': Farah Khan replaces Salman; 4 contestants nominated
Bigg Boss 19 is shaking things up—this weekend's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' won't be hosted by Salman Khan. Instead, Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar, and Saurabh Shukla will be seen interacting with the contestants.
Meanwhile, Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, and Awez Darbar are all nominated for elimination after underperforming in tasks.
The buzz around the nominated contestants
Janoszek has been building a friendship with Tiwari and picking up Hindi from Baseer Ali.
Mirajkar entered the house with Darbar (who proposed to her on TV), but despite her huge following she's faced criticism for not being active enough.
Things got tense recently when Ali and Amaal Mallik accused Darbar of cheating on Mirajkar with other women outside the show.
As all this unfolds, Farah Khan will also be stepping in temporarily as host.