Nayanthara's documentary in legal trouble: What's the latest?
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, the Netflix doc about the popular actor, has run into legal trouble.
AB International, who produced her 2005 film Chandramukhi, claim the documentary used their footage without permission and are asking for ₹5cr in damages.
At the same time, Dhanush is suing over a three-second clip from his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan being used without his okay.
Update on Dhanush's case
Nayanthara's team has started out-of-court settlement talks with AB International, so that case is paused until October 6, 2025.
Meanwhile, Dhanush's production house has filed a petition to take legal action against Netflix's Indian partner over the same clip issue.
The Madras High Court already refused to dismiss Dhanush's case—so this legal saga isn't over yet.