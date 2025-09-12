Nayanthara's documentary in legal trouble: What's the latest? Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, the Netflix doc about the popular actor, has run into legal trouble.

AB International, who produced her 2005 film Chandramukhi, claim the documentary used their footage without permission and are asking for ₹5cr in damages.

At the same time, Dhanush is suing over a three-second clip from his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan being used without his okay.