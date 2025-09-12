How 'Alien: Earth' actor Adarsh Gourav prepped for slightly role
Adarsh Gourav, known for The White Tiger, shared how he prepared to play Slightly—a 10-year-old hybrid child in an adult body—in the new sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth, streaming since August 12, 2025.
The show is set two years before the events of the classic 1979 Alien film.
How the actor got into his character
To nail his role, Gourav focused on capturing how kids move and see the world.
"It was about connecting with the physicality of a child—their energy, fluidity, and the way they move," he explained.
Instead of faking a kid's voice, he tried to observe children closely.
On filming in Bangkok and cultural exchanges with co-stars
Alien: Earth imagines a future with synthetic children called "Lost Boys."
Filmed in Bangkok with an international cast—including Sydney Chandler and Timothy Olyphant—Gourav was the only Indian actor on set.
His co-stars were genuinely interested in Indian films like The White Tiger and RRR, making for some fun cultural exchanges off-camera.