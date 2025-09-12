Next Article
'Artiste' on Amazon Prime Video: Plot, cast, reviews
"Artiste," a Telugu crime thriller that hit theaters in March, just dropped on Amazon Prime Video.
Directed by Ratanrishi, the story dives into a world of obsession and revenge, where the main character treats murder like an art project.
Santosh Kalwacherla and Krisheka Patel lead the cast.
Supporting cast and crew
The film took five years to finish and features Satyam Rajesh, Prabhakar, Vinay Varma, and Tanikella Bharani alongside the leads.
With music by Suresh Bobbili and striking visuals from Chandu AJ, "Artiste" has gotten mixed reviews for its pacing but is earning praise for its performances—and it's rocking an impressive 8.8/10 on IMDb.