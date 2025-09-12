'Artiste' on Amazon Prime Video: Plot, cast, reviews

Supporting cast and crew

The film took five years to finish and features Satyam Rajesh, Prabhakar, Vinay Varma, and Tanikella Bharani alongside the leads.

With music by Suresh Bobbili and striking visuals from Chandu AJ, "Artiste" has gotten mixed reviews for its pacing but is earning praise for its performances—and it's rocking an impressive 8.8/10 on IMDb.