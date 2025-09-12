Next Article
'Mirage' trailer: Jeethu Joseph packs suspense in 98 seconds
The official trailer for Mirage just landed, giving us a peek at Asif Ali as an investigative reporter teaming up with Aparna Balamurali, who is determined to solve a missing-person case.
Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the 98-second trailer is packed with suspense and fast-paced moments—classic Joseph style.
Meet the cast and crew
Mirage brings together a strong cast, including Hannah Reji Koshy, Sampath Raj, and Deepak Parambol. The film is produced by E4 Entertainment.
With Joseph co-writing the screenplay alongside Sreenivasan Abrol (from an original story by Aparna R Tarakad), plus music from Vishnu Shyam, it's shaping up to be one of this year's most anticipated Malayalam releases.
Catch it in theaters starting September 19.