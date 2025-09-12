Aamir Khan-Mansoor reunite after 17 years for 'Mere Raho'

Junaid's 1st theatrical release since 'Maharaj'

The movie was filmed across scenic spots in Japan, especially during the Sapporo Snow Festival—even tough weather didn't slow them down.

This marks Junaid's return to cinemas after his streaming debut in Maharaj and his first theatrical release in Loveyapa.

With its December date locked in, Mere Raho gets a clear shot at the box office without clashing with other big releases like Ikkis.