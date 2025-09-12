Next Article
Aamir Khan-Mansoor reunite after 17 years for 'Mere Raho'
Aamir Khan Productions is bringing a new romantic drama, Mere Raho, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film hits theaters on December 12, 2025.
It's also a big deal for fans—Aamir and Mansoor Khan are teaming up again after 17 years since Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.
Junaid's 1st theatrical release since 'Maharaj'
The movie was filmed across scenic spots in Japan, especially during the Sapporo Snow Festival—even tough weather didn't slow them down.
This marks Junaid's return to cinemas after his streaming debut in Maharaj and his first theatrical release in Loveyapa.
With its December date locked in, Mere Raho gets a clear shot at the box office without clashing with other big releases like Ikkis.