Next Article
Shraddha Kapoor to star in Laxman Utekar-Dinesh Vijan's period musical
Shraddha Kapoor is set to star in a period musical, tentatively titled ITA, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.
Filming kicks off in November 2025, with a release planned for late 2026.
Film will follow journey of a classical dancer
The film, tentatively titled ITA, follows the journey of a classical dancer and dives into Maharashtra's rich history—Kapoor is already training in classical dance and singing to bring her character to life.
The film continues Utekar and Vijan's passion for exploring Maratha culture, aiming to blend top talent from both Hindi and Marathi cinema while keeping things authentic and culturally rooted.