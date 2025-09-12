Anuparna Roy on making Venice-winning 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

Anuparna Roy just became the first Indian to win the Orizzonti Best Director award at the 82nd Venice Film Festival for her debut film, Songs of Forgotten Trees.

The movie follows two women navigating life on the margins and explores themes of desire.

Roy, who left an IT job to pursue filmmaking, first ventured into the field with the '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow' program in 2021-22.