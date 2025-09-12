Anuparna Roy on making Venice-winning 'Songs of Forgotten Trees'
Anuparna Roy just became the first Indian to win the Orizzonti Best Director award at the 82nd Venice Film Festival for her debut film, Songs of Forgotten Trees.
The movie follows two women navigating life on the margins and explores themes of desire.
Roy, who left an IT job to pursue filmmaking, first ventured into the field with the '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow' program in 2021-22.
Roy's journey, collaborators, and resourceful filmmaking
Roy's journey wasn't easy—moving to Mumbai meant juggling housing struggles and finding producers.
She got creative with limited resources, shooting wide shots in tight spaces over a 50-day shoot and nearly two years of post-production.
The story draws from her childhood friend Jhuma Nath's life, blending personal stories with broader social issues.
With help from collaborators like Romil Modi, Vikas Kumar, and a boost from Anurag Kashyap, Roy turned her vision into an award-winning team effort.