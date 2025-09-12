Karnataka HC gives breather to actor Ranya in ED case

Ranya's property worth ₹34.12 crore

Back in July 2025, the ED froze Ranya's land and properties—worth ₹34.12 crore in Bengaluru and Tumkur—claiming she was part of a big international gold smuggling ring.

She was arrested this year for allegedly laundering over ₹55 crore in proceeds from gold smuggling through illegal channels, working with overseas suppliers and hawala operators.

The agency says they have seized gold, cash, documents, and digital data linking her to the operation.

For now, though, her property stays safe until the court takes a closer look at what can legally be seized.