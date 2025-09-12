Next Article
Karnataka caps cinema ticket prices at ₹200
Movie night just got a bit more affordable in Karnataka!
The state government is rolling out new rules to cap cinema ticket prices at ₹200 (before taxes) for all theaters and multiplexes.
The only exceptions? Smaller, premium cinemas with 75 seats or fewer aren't included in this price limit.
Government sought public feedback in July 2025
This move comes after the government asked for public feedback back in July 2025 and is part of a bigger push to make movie outings less expensive for everyone.
Once these new rules are officially published, all regular cinemas across Karnataka will need to follow the uniform pricing—so you can catch that big release without breaking the bank.