Gaurav Banerjee reappointed as SPNI CEO for 5 more years

SPNI's growth and future prospects under Banerjee

SPNI is on a growth streak—in FY24 it pulled in ₹6,511 crore in revenue and ₹840 crore in profit.

With 28 TV channels and the SonyLIV streaming platform, SPNI reached 424 million subscribers by June 2024.

Banerjee's continued leadership is seen as key to keeping up this momentum and staying ahead in India's fast-moving media scene.