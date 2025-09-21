Gaurav Banerjee reappointed as SPNI CEO for 5 more years
Gaurav Banerjee is set to lead Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) for another five years, with his new term running through August 2029.
His reappointment was confirmed by shareholders at the company's Annual General Meeting on August 25, 2024.
SPNI's growth and future prospects under Banerjee
SPNI is on a growth streak—in FY24 it pulled in ₹6,511 crore in revenue and ₹840 crore in profit.
With 28 TV channels and the SonyLIV streaming platform, SPNI reached 424 million subscribers by June 2024.
Banerjee's continued leadership is seen as key to keeping up this momentum and staying ahead in India's fast-moving media scene.
Banerjee's extensive media background
Banerjee brings over 20 years of media experience, having led content at Disney+ Hotstar and played a big role at Star India with hits on Star Plus and regional channels.
He studied filmmaking at Jamia Millia Islamia after earning a history degree from St Stephen's College, Delhi.
Transition from N.P. Singh's leadership
He took over from N.P. Singh, who spent years building SPNI.