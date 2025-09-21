Next Article
Christopher Nolan elected as president of Directors Guild of America
Entertainment
Big news for movie fans: Christopher Nolan, the filmmaker behind Oppenheimer and Inception, has just been elected president of the Directors Guild of America (DGA).
He takes over from Lesli Linka Glatter after a vote at the DGA's national convention, where 167 delegates represented more than 19,500 members.
Nolan expresses gratitude for the opportunity to lead
Nolan says he's grateful for the chance to lead and wants to keep supporting directors as Hollywood changes.
With big contract talks coming up—think streaming pay and on-set safety—the DGA will be busy.
Meanwhile, Nolan's next film The Odyssey is set to hit theaters in July 2026.