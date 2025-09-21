Gautham Karthik's 'ROOT' wraps 2nd schedule; introduces Aparshakti to Tamil Entertainment Sep 21, 2025

ROOT - Running Out of Time, a new Tamil sci-fi crime thriller, just finished its second round of filming.

Gautham Karthik leads the cast, and even after being hospitalized with dengue post the first schedule, he stuck with the project.

The movie also introduces Aparshakti Khurana to Tamil cinema, features Bhavya Trikha as the female lead, and includes veteran Y Gee Mahendran in a key role.