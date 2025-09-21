Gautham Karthik's 'ROOT' wraps 2nd schedule; introduces Aparshakti to Tamil
ROOT - Running Out of Time, a new Tamil sci-fi crime thriller, just finished its second round of filming.
Gautham Karthik leads the cast, and even after being hospitalized with dengue post the first schedule, he stuck with the project.
The movie also introduces Aparshakti Khurana to Tamil cinema, features Bhavya Trikha as the female lead, and includes veteran Y Gee Mahendran in a key role.
'ROOT' blends crime and science fiction
Directed by Sooriyaprathap (of Naalaiya Iyakkunar fame), ROOT blends science fiction and crime with some real emotional depth.
The crew is stacked too—Arjun Raja handles cinematography, Vithushanan is on music, and Miracle Michael choreographs action.
With Karthik playing a police officer and the team aiming to push genre boundaries in Tamil cinema, this one's shaping up to be something different.