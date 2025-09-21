'Real heroes': Akshay Kumar credits stuntmen for his successful career

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the stunt performers who have been an integral part of his career. The tribute was part of the finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, which aired on Netflix . "Mere liye asli heroes yeh hain. Inki wajah se mera career hai (These are the real heroes for me. I have a career because of them)," he said, saluting their courage and contribution.

Behind-the-scenes support Kumar secretly supports stunt performers' community The stunt performers also revealed that Kumar has been secretly supporting their community for years. They disclosed that the actor pays life insurance premiums for every member of their union. This revelation came as a surprise to many, highlighting Kumar's commitment to the welfare of those who work behind the scenes in the film industry.

Light-hearted moments Host Kapil Sharma roasts Kumar for being late The episode was not just about emotional tributes but also had its share of light-hearted moments. Host Kapil Sharma teased Kumar for being late, despite his reputation for punctuality. Kumar responded with a smile, saying, "Arre, mujhe pehle paise nahi mile (I didn't get paid yet)."