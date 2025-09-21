Tamil drama 'Bad Girl' sets Hindi release on September 26
What's the story
The critically acclaimed Tamil film Bad Girl, presented by Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap, is all set for a Hindi theatrical release on September 26. The coming-of-age drama marks Varsha Bharath's directorial debut and stars Anjali Sivaraman as a teenage girl exploring love and desire in Chennai. The original Tamil version was released earlier this month on September 5.
Praise
This is what Kashyap said about 'Bad Girl'
Kashyap, who is presenting the film, has lauded Bad Girl as "one of the most original stories" he's come across. He said, "When I first read it, it reminded me of how as a young filmmaker I wanted to tell bold stories and Varsha has gone beyond all my expectations and made an excellent film out of it."
Director's vision
Bharath wanted to question how women are labeled
Bharath revealed that Bad Girl was inspired by her desire to tell a story that reflected the world around her, where women are "constantly defined, confined, and judged." She said, "Through the film, I wanted to question the very idea of labels and how easily they are used to diminish women." The film is backed by Vetrimaaran's Grass Root Film Company with Ranjan Singh as executive producer.
Actor's perspective
Sivaraman on her challenging role
Sivaraman, who plays the lead role in Bad Girl, called it one of the most "challenging and rewarding experiences" of her career. She said, "The role pushed me to confront a lot of questions about identity, freedom, and the judgments women face every day." The film also stars Shanthipriya and will be distributed by Flip Films. It has music by Amit Trivedi.