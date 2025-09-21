Priyadarshan blames 'bad forces' for 'Hera Pheri 3' controversy

The upcoming third part of the beloved Hera Pheri franchise has been mired in controversy lately. Paresh Rawal briefly left the project in May over alleged creative disagreements. He finally returned in late June, confirming his reunion with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Now, director Priyadarshan has clarified that neither he nor Kumar had any issues with Rawal and blamed "bad forces" for creating unnecessary chaos.

Director's statement 'There are some other forces...': Priyadarshan Priyadarshan told Pinkvilla, "I tell you very frankly, Paresh and I never had an issue. Even to the best of my knowledge, Akshay and Paresh also never had any issue." "There are some other forces, bad forces, who were pressurizing Paresh. He is someone who tends to get worried easily, but at the same time our relationship has never been affected."

Director's refusal The director doesn't want to dwell on the negativity Priyadarshan further revealed that he doesn't want to dwell on the negative aspects. He said, "I thought and even Akshay told me that if it happens let it happen otherwise let's forget it." "If it happens in a very good way, that's great, but there are other bad forces which have created a lot of issues. It is not worth talking about them so I won't."