OTT: 'Baaghi 4's digital release date is out
Tiger Shroff's latest action film, Baaghi 4, landed in theaters on September 5, 2025.
Even with negative reviews and some criticism about its story and performances, the movie is still running in cinemas.
If you missed it on the big screen, it is likely to be available for rent on Amazon Prime Video in the last week of October.
After that, streaming will be available for OTTplay Premium subscribers through a top-up.
About the film and its box office collection
Baaghi 4 takes a different turn from earlier films—this time Ronnie (Shroff) faces memory loss and all the emotional chaos that comes with it.
Sanjay Dutt stars as the main villain, while Harnaaz Sandhu makes her acting debut and Sonam Bajwa joins in a supporting role.
The film has pulled in ₹52.64 crore at the Indian box office so far—not quite blockbuster numbers but still drawing crowds who love action with a bit of heart.