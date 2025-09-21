OTT: 'Baaghi 4's digital release date is out Entertainment Sep 21, 2025

Tiger Shroff's latest action film, Baaghi 4, landed in theaters on September 5, 2025.

Even with negative reviews and some criticism about its story and performances, the movie is still running in cinemas.

If you missed it on the big screen, it is likely to be available for rent on Amazon Prime Video in the last week of October.

After that, streaming will be available for OTTplay Premium subscribers through a top-up.