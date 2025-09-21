Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's estate embroiled in legal battle
Sunjay Kapur, who was once married to Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor, passed away unexpectedly during a polo match on June 12, 2025, at age 52.
Now, his ₹30,000 crore estate is at the center of a heated legal fight. His children are challenging a will that reportedly leaves everything to his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur.
Legal proceedings and current status
The will—dated March 21, 2025—names Sachdev as the sole heir. Kapur's kids say it's forged and claim they never saw it before his death.
Meanwhile, Sachdev points out that the children already benefit from the RK Family Trust and her legal representatives have argued that the children's claims are without merit as they have already received substantial assets through the trust.
The Delhi High Court has ordered full disclosure of assets and will review if the will is valid on October 9.
Cause of death and its implications
Initial rumors suggested a bee sting caused his death during the match, but a coroner later confirmed it was due to heart disease.
This twist has only added more complexity to an already tense family dispute over his legacy.