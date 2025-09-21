Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's estate embroiled in legal battle

Legal proceedings and current status

The will—dated March 21, 2025—names Sachdev as the sole heir. Kapur's kids say it's forged and claim they never saw it before his death.

Meanwhile, Sachdev points out that the children already benefit from the RK Family Trust and her legal representatives have argued that the children's claims are without merit as they have already received substantial assets through the trust.

The Delhi High Court has ordered full disclosure of assets and will review if the will is valid on October 9.