'Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira' on Netflix next week
Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, the Malayalam film starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, is landing on Netflix September 26, 2025.
Released in theaters for Onam this year (August 29, 2025), it didn't draw big crowds, but now gets a fresh shot at finding fans online.
The story follows Aby and Nidhi as they prep for their wedding—until things get wild when Nidhi asks Aby to show up on horseback.
Other cast members and streaming details
Directed by Althaf Salim, the movie also features Lal and Vinay Forrt.
While Odum Kuthira struggled in cinemas, Kalyani Priyadarshan's other Onam release Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra turned out to be a hit.
With streaming giving it new life, Odum Kuthira might finally get the audience it missed in theaters.