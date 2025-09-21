'Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira' on Netflix next week Entertainment Sep 21, 2025

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, the Malayalam film starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, is landing on Netflix September 26, 2025.

Released in theaters for Onam this year (August 29, 2025), it didn't draw big crowds, but now gets a fresh shot at finding fans online.

The story follows Aby and Nidhi as they prep for their wedding—until things get wild when Nidhi asks Aby to show up on horseback.