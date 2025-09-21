Zubeen Garg's final journey begins; fans crowd streets, shower flowers

The mortal remains of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg (52) have started their final journey to his residence in Kahilipara, Guwahati . The convoy left Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Sunday morning, with thousands of fans lining the streets to pay their last respects. The emotional atmosphere was palpable as hundreds of people showered flowers on the ambulance carrying Garg's mortal remains.

Body arrival Flight from Delhi arrived at 7:00am The flight carrying Garg's mortal remains arrived from Delhi at 7:00am. His casket was taken out of the luggage section and placed near the runway. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, paid floral tributes and placed an Assamese 'gamosa' on the coffin. The casket was later placed in a flower-decked ambulance with marigolds and jasmine flowers.

Fan tribute Fans gather outside airport to pay respects As the ambulance left the airport through the VIP exit, thousands of fans gathered outside to pay their respects. They were seen holding cut-outs of Garg and traditional Assamese 'gamosa' with 'Z G (Zubeen Garg) Forever' woven in it. Fans sang his songs and shouted "Jai Zubeen da" as the convoy moved slowly through the crowd.

Twitter Post Assam weeps for Garg The legend's last journey continues through the streets of Guwahati.#BelovedZubeen pic.twitter.com/3zco3uZGk0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 21, 2025

Convoy details Favorite jeep of the late singer part of the convoy Garg's favorite open jeep, which he often used to travel to performance venues, was also part of the convoy. A huge portrait of him was positioned in front of the vehicle, with his team of musicians inside. Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta were seen walking in front of the ambulance to clear the way for it.

Twitter Post Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Garg 💔 pic.twitter.com/3hZrDorLN7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 21, 2025