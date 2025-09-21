Zubeen Garg's final journey begins; fans crowd streets, shower flowers
What's the story
The mortal remains of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg (52) have started their final journey to his residence in Kahilipara, Guwahati. The convoy left Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Sunday morning, with thousands of fans lining the streets to pay their last respects. The emotional atmosphere was palpable as hundreds of people showered flowers on the ambulance carrying Garg's mortal remains.
Body arrival
Flight from Delhi arrived at 7:00am
The flight carrying Garg's mortal remains arrived from Delhi at 7:00am. His casket was taken out of the luggage section and placed near the runway. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, paid floral tributes and placed an Assamese 'gamosa' on the coffin. The casket was later placed in a flower-decked ambulance with marigolds and jasmine flowers.
Fan tribute
Fans gather outside airport to pay respects
As the ambulance left the airport through the VIP exit, thousands of fans gathered outside to pay their respects. They were seen holding cut-outs of Garg and traditional Assamese 'gamosa' with 'Z G (Zubeen Garg) Forever' woven in it. Fans sang his songs and shouted "Jai Zubeen da" as the convoy moved slowly through the crowd.
Twitter Post
Assam weeps for Garg
The legend's last journey continues through the streets of Guwahati.#BelovedZubeen pic.twitter.com/3zco3uZGk0— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 21, 2025
Convoy details
Favorite jeep of the late singer part of the convoy
Garg's favorite open jeep, which he often used to travel to performance venues, was also part of the convoy. A huge portrait of him was positioned in front of the vehicle, with his team of musicians inside. Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta were seen walking in front of the ambulance to clear the way for it.
Twitter Post
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Garg
September 21, 2025
Public homage
Mortal remains to be kept at home for family members
Garg's mortal remains will be kept at his Kahilipara residence for about one-and-a-half hours for family members, including his 85-year-old ailing father, to pay their last respects. Later, the body will be taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for public homage till 7:00pm. The singer passed away on Saturday while swimming in Singapore without a life jacket.