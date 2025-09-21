Rajat Bedi's daughter, Vera, 'trends' after Kareena-Kareena comparison
Vera Bedi, actor Rajat Bedi's daughter, grabbed everyone's attention at the September 2025 premiere of Aryan Khan's web series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood."
Her striking blue eyes and warm smile had people comparing her to a young Kareena Kapoor Khan—making this a standout moment for Vera beyond her dad's return to the limelight.
Rajat shared photos and gratitude on Instagram
After the event, Rajat shared photos and gratitude on Instagram.
The posts, along with some family throwbacks, quickly got people buzzing on X (formerly Twitter), where users called Vera "the prettiest of all."
All that online love gave her presence a major boost.
How celebrity social posts can turn personal milestones into trending moments
Vera's sudden spotlight shows how celebrity social posts can turn personal milestones into trending moments.
Sharing family highlights around big industry events doesn't just get fans interested—it helps celebrities connect with audiences in new ways.